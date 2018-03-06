BENGALURU: The first passengers on the heli-taxi service connecting Electronics City and the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) did save a lot of time for them, but as a bonus, they also got to experience the city’s aerial view. And they could not stop gushing about it.The service, in which one way of the journey takes 15 minutes, began here on Monday. It is operated by Thumby Aviation with a Bell 407 helicopter with a capacity of six passengers. The firm also plans to start flights to HAL Airport from KIAL in the next two weeks. The rides are priced at `3,500 plus GST.

Abdul Hadi, co-founder, fxkart.com, was one of the passengers from Electronics City to the KIA. As his house is also in the same area, the flight was extremely convenient for him, but it was the view that impressed him the most. “I have been staying in Bengaluru for the past 17 years. I never imagined it has so many lakes and was so green. I think I will be a regular customer and will take coupons from these guys. I travel to Mumbai twice a week, and it was a major pain point for me. The journey (from Electronics Citry to KIA) used to take 150 minutes, but today it took 15 minutes,” he said.

Suresh Babu, another passenger and resident of Electronics City, said he felt like a humanoid on a drone during the flight. He termed the cost a bit much, but it was worth it as he would a lot take more time on the road than in air while catching flights to Delhi. Another passenger Agostino Fernandez, a businessman from Goa, happened to be in the city during this time, and decided to take the ride on his way back. “It was also a sight-seeing experience, and a good bargain,” he said.

KNG Nair, formerly a Group Captain with the Indian Air Force and currently the CMD of Thumby Aviation, termed Monday’s response as “excellent.” A total of nine trips were made, of which two were for passengers and the rest for people who came for the inaugural function. “The number of trips every day will depend on demand. We have another helicopter on standby, and will operate it if we eed to,” he said. For now, the services are available from 6.30 to 9.30 am, and from 3 pm to 6.15 pm.