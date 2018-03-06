MYSURU: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh grilled suspected gunrunner and right wing activist K T Naveen Kumar’s wife Roopa at her relatives’ house at Sathyagala village in Kollegal taluk.The questioning which lasted for more than two hours centred around Kumar’s activities and his friends.Roopa, an engineer who works at Birur in Chikkamagaluru district claimed that Kumar whom she married for five years ago has no knowledge of Gauri or any other writers.

Though he is an active right wing activist with an ambition to scale up in public life, he neither has the courage to murder someone nor has he enmity with anyone.

Roopa and her relatives argued that the police planted the story that Kumar provided arms training to right wing activists near Kollegal forests. Kumar doesn’t know two-wheeler riding and he could not have killed anyone using firearms, they said.“Three others picked up along with Kumar are made witnesses to fix him with a false case. How can someone provide arms training in the forests which are under surveillance, considering that such an exercise generates bangs?” a relative said pleading anonymity.Asked about Kumar holding arms training camp inside the Kollegal forest in Chamrajnagar, DFO Malathi denied such an incident has taken place.