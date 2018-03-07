BENGALURU : Singer, music composer and founder of Mug to Mike, Sunil Koshy has released an anthem for International Women’s Day. Titled Jeene Ka Haq, it features singers from the bathroom-singers group -- Nidhi Srivastava, Rekha Arun, Prafulla Angya, Sunil Koshy, Vishwajith Bharadwaj, Jai Ganesh and Venkat S. The artists are in different professions, doing a 9 to 6 job, and came together only for their passion for music. The video, for the idea conceived by Archana Hallikeri, was shot in Athirapalli in Kerala by Abbas. The music was composed by Rijosh.