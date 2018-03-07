BENGALURU : IPS officer D Roopa Moudgil released Mahita, a music video to inspire the urban woman. It features the very efficient IPS officer Roopa Moudgil. Inspite of her busy schedule, she decided to do the video as her friend Shruthi Rao, a musician and Radio Jockey, insisted that she does. Roopa says, “She knew I could sing.So when she asked me if I could do a music video which could be an inspiration to many women, I said yes.”

Many songs came to her mind for the video but it is this song Tora Man Darpan Kehalaye from the fim Kaajal that inspired her the most. “I was always fascinated by this old Hindi song. The lyrics of the song is deep and it is about the power of mind. Mind is like a mirror. What you think is what happens. I wanted others to get inspired by the beauty of this song,” she says. The music is composed by Alen who has done music for many Kannada films.