BENGALURU: A 20-year-old college student was allegedly sexually harassed by a man in broad daylight in Vasanth Nagar. According to the complainant, the incident took place around 10.30am on March 2 near Mount Carmel College when she was waiting near a bus stop. The accused came in a car bearing registration number KA-53 C-1877, and allegedly started performing a lewd act in front of her. Panicked, the woman walked away from the spot but the driver followed her in his car.

The woman filed a complaint at High Grounds police station on March 3. Police have registered a case under Secions 294 and 509 of the IPC. Police are yet to arrest the accused. Investigations revealed that the vehicle is registered with KR Puram RTO office and is suspected to be attached to an app-based cab firm.