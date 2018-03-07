BENGALURU : A solo show of a Spanish artist Eder Sanchez titled ‘White Matter’ will be held from March 10 to 18 at Gallery Time and Space, Lavelle Road. Inspired by his stay in India, Eder’s preferred themes are meditation and spirituality. He seeks the intangible in art, a balance between the spirit and the physical beauty, by means of 3D digital sculptures. Over the last two years Eder has held several successful exhibitions, earning critical acclaim at art galleries in different countries such as Germany, Berlin, Spain and New York. He was honoured for his Untitled collection at the International Photographer of the year 2018.