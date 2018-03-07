BENGALURU: Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday rubbished former Prisons Department DGP HNR Rao’s charge that the CM had instructed the prisons department officials to provide "VVIP treatment" to AIADMK leader Sasikala, currently lodged in Bengaluru Central Prisons.

The chief minister said, “I have never directed the officials to provide VVIP treatment. A delegation from Tamil Nadu had complained that Sasikala was deprived of basic facilities. Following which, I directed the DGP (Prisons) to provide facilities as per the rules and the prison manual.”

Siddaramaiah said the retired officer is making baseless allegations because the state government ordered a probe into the alleged irregularities in the Prisons Department.

On Tuesday, Rao had stated that the CM had directed him to provide cot, bed and a pillow to Sasikala.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference at the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) head office in the city, home minister Ramalinga Reddy defended the state government's gesture to Sasikala saying that the facilities were provided in accordance with the advice of the doctor.

The chief minister has already issued a clarification, Reddy said. "There is a-100 bed hospital within the jail premises. Sasikala had health issues and the decision to provide her the bed and pillow were on medical advice," Reddy added.