BENGALURU: A mother-and-son duo, who were allegedly kidnapped and illegally detained by a police inspector at his apartment in connection with his sister’s love affair with the son, committed suicide by jumping from the fifth floor of the apartment in Belatthur early on Tuesday morning. Following the incident, the police have decided to arrest the inspector, Chandrappa, on charges of kidnapping, wrongful restraint, abetment of suicide, criminal intimidation and other charges. Chandrappa was working at District Special Branch (DCB) in Kolar and in the transfer orders issued on Monday, was transferred to DCB Tumakuru.

The deceased have been identified as Mounesh (36), a KSRTC bus conductor, and his mother Sundaramma (56). They hailed from Chatnalli village in Shahapur taluk of Yadgir district. Chandrappa, the inspector in dock, was living on the fifth floor of the MSC Empress apartment at Belatthur 7th Cross in Hoodi, from where they plunged to death.Sources said Chandrappa had kidnapped the mother and son from their house in Shahapur on Thursday and had restrained them in the flat. “The inspector’s sister had gone missing recently. As she was in love with Mounesh, the inspector had kidnapped them. After being allegedly harassed and insulted for four days, they committed suicide.

They went to the balcony of the flat and committed suicide around 4 am. Chandrappa’s mother Lakshamma, who woke up at 6 am, found the two missing and went to the balcony in search of them but found them in a pool of blood on the ground. After she informed her son, he asked his mother to leave for their village immediately,” an official said.“The forensic experts, who examined the scene of crime, have confirmed that it’s a clear case of suicide. The inspector is detained as of now and will be arrested, once Mounesh’s family files a complaint. He has admitted that he had brought them forcefully to his house suspecting that they knew about his sister’s whereabouts,” the officer added.

WHY THE INSPECTOR DID THIS?

Chandrappa’s sister, Manjulamma (31), had gone to Yadgir around four to five years ago to study B.Ed. She met Mounesh there as he was the conductor of the bus in which she travelled daily. Their friendship soon turned into love. Chandrappa, who learnt about their affair, found out that Mounesh was already married and had two children. He had asked his sister and Mounesh to stay away from each other. However, they did not pay heed to his warning. “Manjulamma had returned two years ago and was still in love with Mounesh. Thus, Chandrappa decided that the situation could be fixed if he informed Mounesh’s wife about his extra-marital affair. He went to Mounesh’s house in Yadgir and spoke to his family, but even that didn’t work. Despite her brother’s advise to stay from Mounesh as he was already married, Manjulamma is said to have married Mounesh at a temple in Vijayapura in 2015.

After learning about this, Chandrappa had snatched his sister’s mangalsutra and thrown it,” sources said. When things were not smooth between the brother and sister, Manjulamma left the house on February 17 and did not return. Her mother Lakshmamma filed a missing complaint in Kadugodi police station on February 25, alleging that her daughter had gone missing and that they suspect the role of Mounesh and his mother behind it. While the police registered the case, it is alleged that Chandrappa started his own investigation. “On Thursday, Chandrappa went directly to Mounesh’s house in Shahapura and enquired about his missing sister. When Mounesh told him he had no idea about it, Chandrappa asked him to stay at his house till his sister is traced. When Mounesh and his mother refused, Chandrappa allegedly forcibly brought them to Bengaluru and had kept them in his flat in the fifth floor,” sources said.