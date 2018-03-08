BENGALURU: Palani (52), who was working as Lokayukta Justice P Vishwanatha Shetty’s jamadar, became a hero on Wednesday when he saved Justice Shetty’s life from the attack of Tejraj Sharma.

He also ensured that the accused remain trapped inside the chamber by locking the door from outside.

Palani, who is serving the Lokayukta institution from past 23 years, is working as a jamadar in the Lokayukta office after Justice Shetty took charge in January 2016. He used to greet Justice Shetty at the office entrance and escort him out whenever he left. His job ended at around 7 pm daily.

As part of his job, Palani would sit near the door of Justice Shetty’s office and announce the arrival of any official or other visitors. Part of of his job was to collect a slip of paper in which visitors or complainants would note their name down, after which he would take it to Justice Shetty’s chamber for approval before letting the visitor in.

Jamadar Palani

According to a source in Lokayukta, Tejraj Sharma was allowed to meet Lokayukta at about 1.40 pm. Within seconds, Justice Shetty started screaming for help. Palani went inside and saw Shetty being stabbed by Sharma. When he rushed to protect Shetty, the attacker flashed his knife.Acting purely on instinct, Palani went out and alerted the armed guard and other policemen. A group of officials, including Registrar H M Nanjunda Swamy and ADGP Sanjay Sahay, rushed to the chamber, only to see Justice Shetty lying in a pool of blood on the floor.

Immediately, he was made to sit on a wheelchair and was moved out. Palani locked the door from outside. All of this happened within a span of two minutes. “Palani not only saved Shetty from danger, but also ensured that the accused cannot escape,” an eye witness said. All these actions were recorded in the CCTV installed inside the chamber of Lokayukta, a source said. Justice Shetty was rushed to Mallya Hospital in a car in 7-8 minutes. He was about to faint, but they reached the hospital without any delay, a source in Lokayukta office said.