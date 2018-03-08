BENGALURU: Following the suicide of a mother and her son who jumped from a flat, the police have arrested Police Inspector Chandrappa. Meanwhile, the police have written to the Kolar SP to keep the inspector under suspension.A day after the ghastly incident, the police registered an FIR against Kolar District Special Branch inspector Chandrappa, based on the complaint filed by deceased Mounesh’s wife Sridevi. “Circumstantial and scientific evidence indicate that it’s a clear case of suicide. Thus, Chandrappa has been charged with abetment to suicide, wrongful confinement and threatening.

“Further, we are writing to the Kolar SP to keep him under suspension and to initiate a departmental inquiry,” DCP (Whitefield) Abdul Ahad said.“At the scene of crime, the police found a suicide note by the mother and son, that Chandrappa was subjecting them to mental torture after his sister went missing and that led both of them to take the extreme step,” the police said.“The note is written by Mounesh. His wife has also made a statement that both her husband and mother-in-law had volunteered to go with Chandrappa on Thursday,” the police added. Meanwhile, the inspector’s missing sister Manjulamma is not yet traced and efforts are on to find her soon.