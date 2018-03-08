BENGALURU: PARTS of Nandi Hills caught fire twice in two days on Tuesday and Wednesday. Forest officials, who managed to douse the fire, said that the fire was caused by an unknown person. “On Wednesday, the fire started in one of the valleys on the lower side of the hill around 2 pm. We still need to assess the extent of the area affected by the two fires. Preliminary investigations hint at the role of a local person,” said Manjunath D, deputy conservator of forests for Chikkaballapur range.

On February 22 too, about 10-15 acres of the hill had caught fire. Officials had then claimed that the local villagers caused the fire to burn dry grass to get fresh fodder for their cattle.