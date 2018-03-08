BENGALURU: Hassan Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri Dasari, whose transfer had earlier been stalled by the State Election Commission, was on Wednesday transferred and posted in the Department of Employment and Training, Bengaluru. The government’s move to transfer her on January 23 was stayed by the Election Commission, which pointed out that electoral rolls were being revised by Deputy Commissioners and officers could not be transferred during this period. The final voters’ list was released on February 28.

The government had recently issued a show-cause notice to her for not being present to receive Chief Minister Siddaramaiah when he arrived at Shravanabelagola. She was also not present when he left the town, as mandated by protocol. Randeep D, who held the post of Deputy Commissioner, Mysore district, will take her place as Hassan Deputy Commissioner. A total of 11 other IAS officers were also transferred as per the notification. Cauvery B B, former Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Panchayat, Kolar, was posted as Deputy Commissioner, Chamarajanagara district. Shettennavar S B, incumbent Director, Directorate of Ground Water, Bengaluru, was posted as Deputy Commissioner, Vijayapura district while Sivakumar K B, who held the post until now, will assume the post of Deputy Commissioner, Mysore district.

Ramu B, incumbent Deputy Commissioner, Chamarajanagara district, was assigned as Commissioner, Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services, Bengaluru. Captain K Rajendra, Director and E/o Deputy Secretary to Government, Special Cell for Creation of Revenue Villages, was posted as Deputy Commissioner, Ramanagara district. He replaces Mamatha B R, who was posted as Managing Director, KS&DL, Bengaluru.

Incumbent Private Secretary to Minister for Bengaluru Development and Town Planning N Shivashankar will assume the post of Commissioner, Youth Empowerment and Sports Department, Bengaluru. Arundhati Chandrashekar, Additional Director, Department of Food and Civil Supplies, Bengaluru was posted as Commissioner, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department.R Lata, who was Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Panchayat, Ramanagara district, was posted as Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Panchayat, Bengaluru Rural district. She replaces Dayananda K, who will take up the post of Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru Urban district.