BENGALURU: The case related to the mysterious death of IAS officer Anurag Tiwari has taken a new turn with his father B N Tiwari holding Chief Minister Siddaramaiah directly responsible for the death. However, his brother Mayank Tiwari was quick to dismiss the allegations levelled by his father, saying that the statements were given ‘under stress’. Reports of the father taking a dig at Siddaramaiah surfaced in a video on Thursday. Tiwari is seen alleging that Siddaramaiah had facilitated the ‘murder’ of his son, as Anurag, during his tenure, had made it difficult for the CM to receive any bribe.

However, when contacted, Mayank dismissed the remarks made by his father over the death of Anurag. “My father is 75 years old and wanted to convey his dissatisfaction over the progress of the case. He also wanted support from the government. We don’t have any allegations against CM Siddaramaiah. However, since ‘ulta-seedha’ questions were raised by media representatives, he went on a different tangent.”

Case still inconclusive

The CBI is probing the death of 2007 batch IAS officer Anurag Tiwari. His body was found by the roadside early morning on May 17, 2017, near a state government guesthouse where he was staying while he was on leave.