A walkathon was organised by Rainbow

Children’s Hospital, Marathahalli, on

Thursday, to campaign for women’s safety

BENGALURU: Chief electoral officer Sanjiv Kumar on Thursday said women should exercise their franchise in large numbers in the Assembly polls. Kumar said the total voters in the state as per the final revision of electoral roll 2018 was 4.96 crore, of which 2.44 crore were women. “In Bengaluru, there are 41 lakh female voters against 46 lakh men,” he said.

Kumar kicked off a walkathon organized by Birthright by Rainbow Childrens Hospital in Marathahalli on Thursday.

Speaking to the gathering, Kumar said that there was an encouraging trend visible as registration of women voters increased by 13% during the summary revision as compared to 2013 legislative assembly election. “A total of 7.72 lakh voters in 18-19 age groups registered during the special summary revision taking the total to 15.42 lakh voters. There has been a constant increase in the gender ratio.”