BENGALURU: Students who attempted Physics paper in the ongoing PU II exams are furiously sending messages to the PU Education Department director seeking grace marks, saying that there were wrong questions.Shika, director of the department, said, “I have been receiving such messages from students and lecturers regarding the physics exam held on March 3.

This is a request from all PU science students. Question no. 8, 31, and 35 are wrongly printed and were difficult to solve, so give us grace marks for those questions which would help us increase our percentage... Please provide us a clear information about this problem whether the evaluator will provide grace marks.”Shika said, “I have clarified for the benefit of students that grace marks is decided

only after formulation of a scheme of evaluation by subject experts at the end of the exams.”