BENGALURU: Rachana Kattimani and A Keerthana on Thursday had a real chance of putting into action the tough training sessions they went through before an all women crew was put in charge of entire operations today. And they did pass the test with flying colours. Around 11.34 am, an Airbus 330 with 238 passengers on board an international airliner that landed on the taxiway that runs parallel between the A1 and A4 points of the runway had to be redirected.

Kattimani, with two years experience at Kempe Gowda airport as a Guest Relations Assistant had to co-ordinate with officials in different departments and Keerthana who was steering the ‘Follow-Me’ vehicle to rescue the flight from the runway. “I was of course a little nervous as it was the first time I was doing it but I managed to act very fast,” she told newspersons. General Manager, Daily Operations, Bangalore International Airport Limited, Arunachalam said that ideally the aircraft should have landed at A5 or A4 points. “Specialised planned maintenance work was taking place between A1 and A4 points. Signages, gunny bags and sandbags were all in place,” he said.

The duo ensured all this material was removed and the aircraft fully escorted out within five minutes. “They were put to test on their operational situational response and responded incredibly well,” he said. “Only one plane can take off at one time and other planes will keep waiting if there is any delay here, “the GM said. Keerthana already had experience as an Assistant Apron Controller.