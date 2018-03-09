BENGALURU: In order to avenge the murder of S Kadiresh, husband of BJP corporator of Chalavadipalya BBMP ward Rekha, a gang of bike-borne assailants hacked a 19-year-old youth to death. The incident was reported at Flower Garden in Cottonpet police limits on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Shobhan, a resident of Flower Garden. He was selling coriander at KR Market to earn his livelihood. Police said that the incident took place when Shobhan was walking near his house at around 3.30 pm. Meanwhile, five to six assailants on bikes attacked him with lethal weapons and sped away. Though passersby rushed him to a hospital, Shobhan succumbed soon.

“When Kadiresh was murdered near a temple in Garden Area on February 7, Shobhan was also there and Kadiresh’s associates thought that Shobhan had informed the killers about Kadiresh’s movement. Investigations have confirmed that Shobhan was murdered by Kadiresh’s associates over the same reason. We have clues about the assailants,” the police said.

The police added that the associates of Kadiresh, also a rowdy-sheeter, had prepared a list of those involved in the murder and are waiting for a chance to avenge the murder. “There is information that Kadiresh’s aides have prepared a list of those involved in the murder and are planning to kill them. But, we have initiated action against some of them,” an officer said.Kadiresh was hacked to death on February 7, when he, along with a few others, was at Muneshwara Temple in Garden Area, which he was renovating and was preparing for Shivarathri celebrations.