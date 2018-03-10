BENGALURU: To prevent trained and experienced Bengaluru Metro employees from jumping ship to other Metro Rail networks in the country or public sector companies, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has decided to restrict the issual of a vital document required by its employees.

The No Objection Certificate (NoC) from the present employer is a mandatory requirement for entry into any government undertaking. In what has come as a shock to Metro’s Train Operators (TOs), Station Controllers (SCs) and Maintainers, many of whom are engineers vying to enter BHEL, KPTCL, KPCL or upcoming Metros which are willing to offer higher pay checks, the management has recently sent an in-house circular stating it was restricting issual of NoCs to its employees.

The New Indian Express has a copy of the circular dated February 19, 2018, signed by Assistant General Manager J Manjunathswamy which states, “It is decided by management to regulate issuance of NoCs for outside employment.” It goes on to list that a maximum of only three NoCs will be issued in a year to employees belonging to the General category. “No restriction in respect of SCs/STs employees.” The copy also adds that trainees and probationers will not be issued NOCs until completion of their training and probation period. The training period runs is for three months while the probation period is for a year.

Aghast at the decision, an employee says, “Isn’t this ridiculous? How can they restrict us from applying to jobs in other companies by refusing to issue a required certificate? We need to keep on applying for various jobs to get into a government job,” he said. Another employee asked if this kind of discrimination practised against employees of different categories would withstand legal scrutiny. A controller pointed out that the qualification for a TO or SC was only a Diploma in engineering. “Most of them are engineering graduates and will naturally want to enter a job which wants B.E degree holders.” she said. The shift system makes the job quite stressful for all in the Operations and Maintenance section, they feel.

Early closure, late start for Metro trains this weekend

Bengaluru: Due to the need to take up routine track maintenance work, Metro train services on both Green and Purple Lines will stop running 45 minutes earlier than regular timings on Saturday (March 10). Train services will also have a delayed start by 2.5 hours on Sunday (March 11). According to an official release, the last Metro service from the terminal stations of Nagasandra, Yelachenahalli, Baiyappanahalli and Mysuru Road Metro stations will be at 10.15 pm instead of the regular timing of 11 pm. On Sunday, train services on both lines will begin operations at 10.30 am instead of the regular timing of 8 am from the four stations. The Green Line runs between Nagasandra and Yelache nahalli stations, while the Purple Line runs between Baiyappanahalli and Mysuru Road.