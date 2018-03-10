BENGALURU: Special Public Prosecutor M S Shyam Sundar on Friday raised serious objections to Congress MLA N A Haris uploading the discharge summary of Vidvat Loganathan on social media, even calling the hospital’s medical records “fabricated”.

He made these remarks during hearing of the bail plea of the accused Mohammed Nalapad Haris in the High Court on Friday.Prior to this, senior counsel C V Nagesh, representing Mohammed, argued that the materials collected so far only disclosed bailable offences. The alleged incident is a drunken brawl and a jug and bottle were allegedly used to attack cannot attract Section 326 of IPC, he argued.

He further said that Vidvat didn’t want to be discharged and he intentionally put up an act to stay back in the hospital. “After he was shifted from from the ICU to ward on February 23, he kept on giving one or the other reasons like eye blurring, chest pain, breathing problem for reasons known to him. He was fabricating physical symptoms to avoid from discharging”, Nagesh argued.“According to the discharge summary, there was no bleeding, no history of loss of consciousness when he was brought to the hospital. The CT scan did not show any injury, except the hairline fracture. He has behavioural issues and there were no life-threatening injuries and untoward incidents,” Nagesh argued.

High Court judge Justice Sreenivas Harish Kumar observed that the bottle could be used to stab and the discharge summary did not seem like one. “This discharge summary is like case sheet. It is like stage-managed,” the judge observed.

Nagesh further argued that the statement of three persons, including a woman, was recorded. He argued that it was just a drunken brawl and the incident occurred at the spur of the moment and was blown out of proportion due to wide and adverse publicity by media. Now, Vidvat is discharged and investigation is completed. Hence, the petitioner can be released on bail, he argued. The case was adjourned to Monday for further arguments.