BENGALURU: It was a lapse in security, particularly a faulty metal detector, that allowed an assailant to stab Lokayukta Justice Vishwanatha Shetty inside his office recently. While security around the office is now being tightened, the scenario at other public places and government offices appears to be no better.

The New Indian Express carried out a reality check on security measures at several public offices, especially checking if there was a metal detector and whether it was manned by police personnel. And the findings raise a concern, for in most of the places, the detectors were either not in use or were not manned by any personnel.

While security is strict at the High Court — where even the baggage is scanned — at the City Civil Court complex on Ambedkar Veedhi, there was no metal detector present at the entrance.

This in spite of the fact that a series of bomb blasts rocked courts across south India in 2016 and 2017.

When The New Indian Express visited KSRTC and BMTC bus stands (Majestic) to do a reality check, the metal detectors were not being used by the public. Neither the police nor the public bothered to take the routes in which these machines were kept. The deployed guards were also not bothered to monitor the screening.

MS Building: Functioning

A guard at the KSRTC bus stand said, “There are hundred ways to enter the bus stand and this defunct machine is placed at one place. We do not have the moral right to ask the public to go through screening as they are not in working condition.”The condition is no different in the city railway station. People taking the main entrance are screened irregularly through metal detectors and luggage scanned. At VV Towers on Dr Ambedkar Veedhi, a detector was present but was not manned by anyone. At MS building on Devaraj Urs Road, multiple detectors were present, but a few of them were not working.

In places like Mysuru Road satellite bus stand, the metal detectors were just a show piece. Neither the police nor the guards bothered to monitor it. According to police sources, Intelligence Department in the past has alerted about the security lapses. However, no measures were taken. Rajesh Hiremutt, a commuter said, “It wont be a problem for me to go through the screening if they are serious about it. But they have to ensure that they will not harass us in the name of screening. It will become another issue if that happens”

Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy said that a meeting was convened on Friday to review security at high security zones as well as public places. “We have decided to fix more CCTV cameras in the high-security zones, offices, and to install metal detectors in public areas. Also, I have directed the police to ensure gunmen, who accompany officials, are alert than before.”City Police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar said, “We are now verifying the security systems at government offices. Wherever there is a necessity, we will take steps to beef up security.”

4 more days in ICU for Lokayukta Justice Shetty

Bengaluru: Lokayukta Justice Vishwanath Shetty, who was stabbed in his chamber on Wednesday, will remain in the intensive care unit of Mallya Hospital for at least 4 more days before he is shifted to the ward, hospital officials said. Justice Shetty suffered multiple stab wounds after Tejraj Sharma attacked him in his office with a knife. He had undergone surgery and is said to be stable. “He will be under close observation for a few more days.

After this, he will be shifted to the ward, where he will likely remain for two more days,” said an official. However, it might take more than a week for his wounds to heal. “We will observe him during his recovery and also while his stitches are healing. Tejraj was disgruntled over several of his business proposals being ignored. He had petitioned the Lokayukta alleging corruption in the tendering process in government departments. However, the Lokayukta had closed the cases without much probing. This had enraged Tejraj who planned to murder Justice Shetty.