BENGALURU: Three female students were killed when their car turned turtle on NICE Road within Hulimavu Traffic Police Station limits on Friday morning. The victims, all MBA students, had reportedly warned the driver, who was another student of their college, to slow down prior to the accident.The deceased, Arshia Kumari from Jharkhand, Harsha Srivastav from Andhra Pradesh and Shruti Gopinath from Kerala were aged 23. Both the driver, Praveen (23), and his friend Pavit Kohli, who was sitting in front, escaped with minor injuries. Praveen was taken into police custody and a case was registered against him.

As per police sources, the five passengers, all students of School of Business in Alliance University on Chandapura-Anekal Road, were going to college in a car rented from a hire service. The car entered NICE Road at Gottigere, after which Praveen started to drive fast, despite repeated requests to slow down.

Around 7.45 am, Praveen lost control of the Ford Fiesta while trying to overtake a truck, and the car turned turtle. After the accident, passers-by and people working on NICE Road helped the passengers and took them to a hospital.

Arshia and Harsha died on the spot, while Shruti succumbed to her injuries later in the hospital. Police said the students had interviews scheduled for campus placements at the university on Friday. Arshia and Harsha had stayed at Pavit’s home on Thursday night at Hulimavu to prepare for their placement tests.

Praveen has been booked under Sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC. Pavit received treatment for his injuries at the Vijayashree hospital.