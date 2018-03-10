While taxi fares have seen a hike according to users, drivers say that they are yet to see any increase in their earnings. (File | EPS)

BENGALURU: The transport department will hold a meeting next week with taxi aggregators seeking details on how they have implemented the minimum fare rules which were notified recently. Interestingly, the department had to issue the notification again after it was found that the original circular, issued on January 10, was not clear, making the rules ambiguous. According to officials, aggregators were using this as a loophole to not charge minimum fares from customers, leaving drivers in the lurch.

“We have changed the language of the notification to properly reflect that the fares are enforceable within BBMP limits, and also upto a distance of 25 kilometers from where the BBMP limits end. This will include Bangalore Airport as well,” said Transport Commissioner B Dayananda.

Drivers alleged that the earlier notification, which was issued to ensure that drivers did not suffer as a result of predatory pricing by aggregators, had not been implemented. While taxi fares have seen a hike according to users, drivers say that they are yet to see any increase in their earnings. “I am still earning what I was getting in December. There has been no change,” said Ravikantha, a driver.

In the earlier issue, there was also an error in calculating the fares for the 2nd and 3rd slab. “It was a mathematical error which has been rectified now,” Dayananda said. When asked about non-compliance by aggregators, he said that he would hold a meeting with major companies next week to find out the level of compliance to the new fares.