BENGALURU: On Saturday, Aps -ara recounted her journey for a packed house in a prominent church in the city – the Mara Thoma Syrian Christian Church at Primose road at a programme called ‘Awareness Programme on Ministry Among The Transgenders.’

Traditionally, Christianity and the entire concept of transgenderism are at loggerheads. However, few churches such as the Church of England and the Church of Sweden, to name a few have accepted transgenders.

“God has a special plan for every human being. One only needs to be honest to oneself and the world,” she said.

This historic talk is part of an initiative taken by Mar Thoma churches in a few Southern cities to help the cause of transgenders, that started in 2015.

“This initiative is called the Navodaya Movement and has been initiated in Bombay as well as in Kerala. However we have made it into a national programme and will involve more of our churches,” says Rt Rev, Dr Geevarghese Mar Theodosius, Episcopa of the Mumbai Diocese and coordinator for the church’s mission among transgenders.

He himself gave a sermon espousing the need for families to understand when a child comes out as transgender.

“Families should treat such a person with love. We want to go to the grassroot level and help families. We would like to talk to families. If a child drops out of school because he/she is facing a hard time, we would like to intervene and urge the person to complete their studies” says Thedosius.

On being asked what was the inspiration behind the Navodaya Movement, he says, “The church has always been about and for the people in the margins, and people of this community especially need our help,” he adds.

Rev Dr Sham P Thomas, Vicar, Mara Thoma Syrian Church, Primose Road says this is an initiative where the church goes to the transgender community rather than the other way round. He adds, “The community is not the object of ours or anyone else’s pity. Everyone has the right to lead a dignified life and and this is an attempt to bring them to the mainstream. Let me also be clear by saying that the initiative is in no way an aim or attempt at conversion from our side.”

Apsara, who is presently a spokesperson of the AIADMK says, “I more than welcome this move made by the church although I should say that it should have been done sooner.”