BENGALURU: AICC General Secretary B K Hariprasad on Saturday dared BJP national president Amit Shah for an open debate on corruption.Addressing mediapersons here on Saturday, Hariprasad said that Shah is talking about corruption, knowing full well that his son Jay Shah’s assets have increased manifolds in a year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is still silent on the issue, he said and added that Modi can order a probe into his allegations that the Congress government in Karnataka is taking a cut.

Taking serious exception to the saffron party’s allegations that many Hindu leaders were killed in Karnataka during the Congress regime, Hariprasad said that the Hindutva agenda will not help BJP in the state. BJP leaders should look at the states governed by them - Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh - before talking about Congress-ruled Karnataka. As many as 900 fake encounters were reported in Uttar Pradesh between March 2017 and January 2018, he said.