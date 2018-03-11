BENGALURU: Two-day Property Expo-2018 organised by CREDAI began at Kalyani Kala Mandir here on Saturday. The expo offers a platform for home buyers to buy properties. As many as 22 developers and five financial institutions are participating in the expo. According to the organisers, as home buyers have reposed their faith in the real estate sector, a few developers even saw bookings, giving the CREDAI expo a positive start post the implementation of RERA and GST.IK K Malpani, founder member, CREDAI, Bengaluru, said the expo is a single platform that brings together prospective buyers, builders with properties and financial institutions.