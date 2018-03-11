BENGALURU: Visitors to IISc on its Open Day were in for a pleasant surprise as they saw differently-shaped electric autorickshaws ferrying passengers within the campus.The vehicles were being run on a trial basis, and were adequately utilised as an estimated 15,000-20,000 people visited IISc on Saturday. The three-day trial began on March 8 and ended on Saturday. A total of 10 vehicles were used on five routes. The rickshaws, once charged, can run for 100 km — which is enough for a day’s operation in the campus — and operate in speeds of 10-15 kmph.

The institute wants to push for non-motorised transport within its campus and the trial was done as part of that. Transport expert and Professor at IISC Ashish Verma’s lab provided inputs to identify the routes. “What I have been trying to propagate and pitch to the city in terms of sustainable transport, I want to at least showcase that at the institute. In January, we started the pedal cycle-sharing system in the campus — the planning for which was supported by our lab,” Dr Verma said.