BENGALURU: Less Traffic Day will be observed all over the city on Sunday for the second time after the initiative to reduce air pollution and traffic congestion took off on February 11, the second Sunday of February, as planned by Transport Minister HM Revanna. The initiative seeks citizens to voluntarily keep their private vehicles in preference for public transport or cycles, or just walk so that air pollution as well as traffic congestion significantly comes down.

The Less Traffic Day on February 11 saw traffic as well as air pollution coming down, and the initiative was fairly received by citizens. For the second Less Traffic Day on Sunday, the BMTC has again planned additional services in densely populated areas based on public demand to provide necessary transport facilities to the travelling public.

To encourage people to take public transport, daily passes for `70 will be issued at a discounted rate of `65. Also, electric vehicles will be on display and free rides within Cubbon Park will be available for the public. A special programme has been planned at 9 am on Sunday at the Band Stand in Cubbon Park. Besides the mayor and chairman of Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, it will be attended by ministers for transport, Bengaluru development and town planning, Home, urban development & Haj, agriculture and housing.