DHARWAD : Roopa Koli can easily load and unload heavy materials. She is equally good at handling some mean machines. There are many women like Roopa in this factory in Dharwad. Nearly 50 women employees working in this heavy-machinery factory do not find the job tough. Rather, they work shoulder to shoulder with their male colleagues. They handle lathe machines, move metal moulds and lift heavy metals with ease. Their work clothes have stains of grease but their eyes sparkle with happiness for being able to earn a living and supporting their family.

The Precision Pressing factory has been running successfully for many years and the women staff are the main force behind the production unit. They play a key role in running two units. What matters with heavy equipment is the skill of the operator, not the gender. The factory is located at Lakkamanhalli Industrial Area. Harsha Patil, the factory owner, wanted to empower needy women and hence started appointing women workers. No mandatory qualification or work experience is required. Women are appointed based on work requirement and they work on marking machines, vertical machining centres, computer numerical control machines, lathes and other similar heavy machinery.

“We do not insist on minimum education qualification. We train our employees till they get used to the work. During the training period, employees are paid. Women who are unable to get employment without education are welcome here,” Patil said.“Running a factory and making it profitable is not our only motto. It’s our duty to give something back to society. Many people said that women can’t do such heavy work. Such people must visit our factory. Taking it as a challenge and with a view to helping poor women, we took a decision to empower women workers. We have been running this production unit for the last nine years with women employees,” he added.

Senior employees here note that safety is the main priority and training is given to ensure the workers are safe. The women employees are allowed to work only during day shifts. When it comes to salary, the women employees are paid on par with men workers. “Currently, we have 50 women employees working in two units. Once we expand the units, we are planning to enrol more women,” Patil said.Asha Barranavar, an employee, recalled how she was looking for a job after her PUC and she could not get any. “But I got an offer from this factory and ever since, there has been no looking back. Senior employees here trained me and today I train the new recruits in the factory,” she said. Asha has been working here for the last two years.

Another employee, Roopa Koli, who has been working here for the last eight years, said that women also load and unload the materials which comes here in vehicles. “Without qualifications and skills we were afraid to handle the machines, but the staff here encouraged us a lot,” she said.The factory produces automobile spare parts and body fittings. It gets raw material from automobile manufacturing industries in Karnataka and Maharashtra.

The women employees here have a uniform code. Trousers, shirt and apron are a must while working in the factory. When there is no heavy work involved, women do wear sarees, but an apron is a must.

“We get the work details a day in advance. Depending on the work, we choose our dress for the day. Pulling carts could leave stains on clothes. Hence, we prefer trousers, shirt and apron during work hours,” said Roopa Koli.

“During health emergencies, workers get relaxation from heavy jobs. The concept of team work helps the workers to take leave while ensuring that the production is not harmed. The owner, managers and co-workers extend support,” she added.“Handling of heavy machines is all about practice and learning the technique. Earlier, I thought that it would be difficult to handle machines. Most of the heavy machines are automated and easy to handle,” said Asha, another employee.

SAFETY FIRST

Proprietor of the factory Harsha Patil said importance is given to safety of workers. “The insurance and others requirements are done. While working on heavy machinery, it is compulsory to wear gloves and those who work on the machines have to come in uniform. Fire safety and other safety measures are taught to employees periodically,” he said.