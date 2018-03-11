BENGALURU: With BMRCL saying action will be taken against those who disrupt train operations from March 22, one section of employees now want to opt out of the strike. Nearly 900 of the 1,200 permanent employees of BMRCL are members of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited Employees Union. Trainees and probationers, as well as 30 senior station controllers and senior train operators, are not part of it. A little over 100 — who are union members — do not want to get into trouble by antagonising the management. The contribution of `1,000 requested by the union in connection with works related to the protest has not gone down well with some staffers.

“Anywhere between 100 and 150 staff are worried that if ESMA is invoked and they are arrested, it would be a permanent black mark on their career record. They are frightened to openly take a stand against the majority and speak out,” an employee told TNIE. This group is also trying to have an appointment with BMRCL MD and explain to him that they do not want to be a part of the protest but do not know what to do. Union vice-president Suryanarayana Murthy said, “We passed a resolution in our general body meeting that we will go on a strike.

Also, 750 employees have already given their consent.” On the contribution requested, he said, “It is an internal matter. Right from organising press meets to distributing pamphlets and badges, we need money. So, we are requesting for contributions.” Another union member said, “I think around 25 people do not want to protest. They are close to the management.”

MD Mahendra Jain told TNIE, “Protection will be provided to staff who are keen on working on the day and public who want to travel by the Metro ....”