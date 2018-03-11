BENGALURU: A woman had a lucky escape as a firearm misfired after she was shot at by two bike-borne assailants near Vidyaranyapura here on Friday night. The victim Sindhu (35) suffered a minor injury on her back and underwent treatment at M S Ramaiah Hospital. The two assailants are still unidentified.

Police sources said Sindhu was riding back home in Ramachandrapura on her two-wheeler around 8.55pm on Friday when she heard the sound of a gunshot, but did not recognise what it was. She stopped the vehicle, turned around, and saw two people on a bike approaching her. The riders were pointing a firearm at her while riding away. After this, Sindhu realised that she was hurt.

One of Sindhu’s neighbours informed the police about the incident. A police source said she had only suffered abrasions on her skin and went to consult a dermatologist at Ramaiah Hospital.“We cannot see a robbery angle in this and it seems a little suspicious,” a police personnel said. Sindhu is an accountant at an interior decor store in Ramachandrapura.Police said two spent bullets were found on the spot. The bullets were fired from a country-made firearm which are not used by professional contract killers, police added.

Police are checking CCTV footage from the area to identify the riders. The men have been booked under Sections 397 (robbery or dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 511 (attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) of IPC, and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act. Police are yet to take a detailed statement from Sindhu.