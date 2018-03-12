BENGALURU: The second ‘Less Traffic day’, after the first one on February 11, was observed on Sunday. The initiative, launched by state Transport Department, was aimed to reduce congestion on the roads and bring down air pollution levels in Bengaluru.

As per the proposal, citizens are asked to travel in public transport, or cycle or walk instead of using their private vehicles. The purpose is to bring down air pollution as well as road congestion. The first Less Traffic day received fairly good response from the public. More significantly, an average drop of 26 per cent in pollution levels was recorded across the city, after taking into account quantity of multiple pollutants, as per data provided by Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB).

On this day, BMTC had offered daily bus pass at a discounted rate of `65 instead of `70. A special programme was held at Cubbon Park to mark the day, where electric rickshaws and two-wheelers were kept on display as well as to provide free rides to visitors within the park. Speaking at the event, Transport Minister H M Revanna appealed to the media to spread word about the day and spoke of the benefits of using electric vehicles.

KSPCB chief Laxman said when Less Traffic day was held in February, the ambient air quality had improved. BMTC Chairman Nagaraj Yadav and Transport Commissioner B Dayananda also attended.