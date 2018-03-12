BENGALURU: Lokayukta Justice P Vishwanatha Shetty (74), who suffered multiple stab injuries in his chest, abdomen, left hand, right thigh and face on Wednesday, is likely to be shifted out of the ICU to a ward on Monday.

He had undergone three surgeries on Wednesday on his hand, abdomen and chest.

While cardiothoracic surgeon Dr Diwakar Bhat took care of the lung and the heart, a plastic surgeon fixed his right hand as his tendons had been cut. His heart ailment is one of the risk factors in his recovery. Since ischemic heart disease is caused by clotting of blood, to keep the blood in a fluid state, patients are given blood thinners.

Those with this ailment or those who have undergone cardiac stenting should be careful as their wounds take longer to heal, Dr Prakash Babu, general surgeon, Mallya Hospital had said.

On Sunday, Dr Babu said Justice Shetty was recovering well and is likely to be shifted out of the ICU on Monday. Justice Shetty had been kept in the Cardiac Care Unit because of his heart condition.