BENGALURU: The raids by the Anti-Corruption Bureau, which started on Friday, on 36 premises belonging to 9 government officials, continued on Monday. Several crores worth of disproportionate assets were discovered, the ACB said. These assets are allegedly possessed by the government not only in Karnataka, but outside the state as well. According to a statement by the ACB, the search is still on and an assistant engineer of rural drinking water project in Gangavathi owned 5 flats in Hyderabad and two flats in Bengaluru, along with 1.6 kg gold.

A special land acquisition officer in Belagavi owned four houses in three districts, whereas a deputy superintendent of excise in Mangaluru possessed more than 1 kg gold. Other findings include 42 acres land, two houses, three sites owned by an assistant engineer in Kolar district.