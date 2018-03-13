BENGALURU : Modern life often gets very hectic. Doctors have often highlighted the benefits of spending time painting to relieve stress. Paint Bar is one such place where an individual can go and unwind. One can attend a paint party where you have food, drinks and lots of paint to splash on your canvas. “Paint Bar, offers you this unique opportunity to express your emotions through painting and take back home your masterpiece. The concept of Paint Bar is a two-hour painting workshop with refreshments and some good music creating a party atmosphere,” says Chandana Sahukar, business manager at Paint Bar.

A Paint Bar session

Paint bar conducts a variety of painting events across the city. “We have conducted birthdays, office parties, Valentines day events, baby showers, bachelorette parties. A lucky draw at the end of each event is conducted where participants win a free paint bar ticket for the next event or goodies” says Chandana while adding, “We usually do a variety of events based in various themes such as nature, coffee painting, Game of Thrones, Harry Potter, Batman, to name a few,” she adds.

The idea of Paint Bar is inspired from a similar concept in Boston. Chandana witnessed the place found it unique and wanted to do the same in Bengaluru. She says,“I pitched the idea to Nishka Mehta who is already a renowned artist. We put our heads together and started Paint Bar.”All the materials for the painting are provided by the firm through the Paint Truck, a concept where a setup is made for a session with painting paraphernalia being arranged in a particular place. “This is mainly for private parties and corporate events. Customers just need to walk in freely.

The price of the workshop ranges from `1500-2000 including all materials,” says Nishka. The customers will be guided throughout the painting process with a simple step- by- step process designed by Nishka. Everyone does a similar painting. “Even an amateur can learn to paint. Almost everyone who attended our sessions have got astonished by their own creativity. Artist Nishka gives easy only simple basics steps,”says Chandana.Nishka, the art instructor and Chandana feel that one session at Paint Bar can relieve a lot of stress. “Painting in itself is a form of therapy. Getting lost in your own world painting for 60-90 minutes is a great way of releasing stress,” says Nishka, the art instructor.

It’s a splash

The venture began in January 2017 and since them Chandana claims that they have got a massive response. “We love it when clients write back to us saying they have begun or restarted to paint in their free time.The maximum strength we have got is 100 for a workshop and we aim for more,” says Ashika. People from all the age groups have attended our events. “One elderly client said that she held a brush after 30 years and she is motivated to go back to painting like before,” she adds.Shahid Hussain who attended a Paint Bar session shares his experience. “Nishka is effortlessly and manages to keep the vibe relaxed and interactive. I will definitely attend a few session through the year,” he says.

Paint Bar is self funded and they have various corporate clients they constantly work with. Their weekly events are open to the public. Their corporate clients have included TedX, LinkedIn, Accenture, Oracle, Britannia. “Their aim is to do a lot more corporate events around the city and eventually expand to other cities as well. We want to evolve into a bigger firm and work with more .We want to spread the message that everyone can paint,”she adds.