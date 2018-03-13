BENGALURU : B G S International Residential school is probably the first international school established in the city in 1997. Founded by Jagadguru Padmabhushana Dr Sri Sri Sri Balagangadharanatha Maha Swamiji of Adichunchanagiri Math, it is currently managed by his successor Sri Sri Sri Dr Nirmalanandanatha Maha Swamiji. The school is situated at Nithyanandanagar, off Bangalore- Mysore national highway in a sprawling 100 acres land surrounded by a beautiful Tataguni valley. The co-educational senior secondary residential school follows CBSE curriculum up to standard 12. It also has a section I PU and II PU section.

Presently there are 750 students with 300 students being boarders. There are over 125 teaching and non-teaching staff with the teacher student ratio being 1:25. The school’s vision is child-centric education and an all-round development of the individual child is the foremost philosophy of BGSIRS. It’s motto is ‘Service to Mankind is Service to God.’BGSIRS aims at promoting quality education and universal brotherhood by admitting students from different parts of the world, to enable them to learn about India, its rich cultural heritage, ethos and values. Besides holistic approach the school emphasis is also on extra-curricular activities through various clubs such as School Council Club, Eco Club, Health and Wellness Club, Mathematics Club, Integrity and Heritage Club, Literary Club, Art & Craft Club and Music & Dance Club.

BGSIRS also has a cricket stadium which is maintained by the KSCA where top league matches and inter-school tournaments are conducted. The school has a basket ball and a volley ball court, swimming pool, a horse riding paddock. The air conditioned indoor auditorium houses three modern badminton courts. There are 13 coaches for all disciplines of sports.

The school provides remedial coaching for slow learners. Catering services are outsourced from Apollo Sindhuri Hotels Ltd, Chennai. With all the infrastructure and high degree of discipline BGSIRS has been adjudged as the second best school in Bengaluru, third best in Karnataka and seventh best boarding school in India according to the Education Today survey says J B Murthy, principal.

Prakashanatha Swamiji

( Managing Director )

Children are born with talent which needs to be nurtured by parents, teachers and society. In the school these talents have to be identified and opportunities given to bring out the best in them.

J.B.Murthy ( Principal )

BGSIRS is a unique blend of academic excellence with extracurricular and sports activities. Our aim is to provide a caring and happy environment that is created by a mixture of our pastoral system and our team of talented, committed teachers, while maintaining good discipline with clear traditional values