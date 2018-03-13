BENGALURU: If you are planning to buy a house, now you can cross check all the key documents. The Karnataka Real Estate Regulatory Authority of India (RERA) on Monday evening made public over 50,000 documents of 1,331 building projects in the State. This is the first time that a government department has voluntarily carried out this exercise of making all material on hand accessible to the public. Before investing in any project, public can now visit the portal (https://rera.karnataka.gov.in) as a one-stop destination to cross check and verify any of the mandatory documents that all approved projects need to possess, a senior RERA official told The New Indian Express. The required documents vary between 40 and 55 per project depending on the geographical location.

“Many a time, we come across instances where the plan approved by the Town Planning Department of the BDA is something else but the developer has not been truthful to the buyers and shown a different plan. Such things can never happen henceforth as scanned copies of all originals will be available on the portal,” the official added.The certificates uploaded for each project include Khata, Building Plan, Joint Development Agreement between the person whose land has been purchased and the builder, Sale Deed, details on amenities that would be provided, No Objection certificates from KSPCB, BWSSB and so on.

“We have verified each of these documents for their genuineness before accepting them and so public can be sure they are investing with a genuine developer,” he added.The official said, “In a usual government set-up, public need to file an RTI to get hold of each of these documents. To ensure they have all the required information before making their investment, we have taken this step.”

Information on all RERA-approved projects in the districts of Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Mysuru, Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Dakshina Kananda, Udupi, Vijayapura , Dharwad and Chikkaballapur are now available online.

HOW TO ACCESS IT

Information can now be accessed on the portal (https://rera.karnataka.gov.in). Click the scroll stating ‘All the Documents of Approved projects’. One needs to create a user ID to access it. The project name and builder is visible in sequential order. One can access details of a project by clicking on it. Or, one can go to Projects List on RERA home page and click `View Project documents’ to assess them. Real estate agents or promoters who have already created a user ID can use the same.