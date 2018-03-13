BENGALURU: The Silver Surfers Club (TSSC), a community of people over the age of 55 years have come together to give new meaning to their lives and others like them by encouraging citizens in the city to age positively. The old and aged across the world are generally known for their dependency due to no income, loneliness with their children away and negativity over ageing. Although just 36 years old, Dipti Varma Narain is the founder of the club. She says “We want the elderly to look at ageing as a whole new phase of opportunity and fun.” Dipti, who quit her full-time job due to her passion for community service, started the club around 2014.

The club currently has around 100 members from the city with the oldest being an 84-year old Kathak dancer. She adds, “Community service occupies a very big part in club and members are extremely passionate about giving back to the society. At a young age, it is hard to balance work, family and give back to the society at the same time. Whereas senior citizens have in their hands and are an enthusiastic lot too.” The club considers the bucket list of activities of each member, supports and fulfills them once every month or on a quarterly basis. So far, they have taken part in helping children who are battling cancer as well as the those who are spastics.

Travel pals

Members of the club also holiday together. They have travelled to Vietnam, Cambodia and on road trips to Goa. They also regularly sell homemade foods through the community to raise funds for various activities. “We cater to the needs of our members and do things one would associate with the youth,” says Dipti while highlighting the motto behind the club, “You only live once but if you do it right, once is more than enough.” On coming up with the idea to start the club, Dipti says, “I wanted to re-brand ageing and encourage, educate society in general and people in particular on the issue. Just cause you are old does not make you irrelevant.

The old help keep communities together with their kindness and values.” Uma, who has been a member of the club for the last eight months, says she received a warm welcome on the first day joining the club. Yezdi, another member who joined the club in 2014 says, “One couldn’t have got a better name than Silver Surfers Club. It is a fabulous idea to encourage people in their sixties to work on their hidden talents and showcase them.” He explains that many assume that one’s life is over on retirement and this brings down their confidence. “However, the club is the start of another exciting phase where no boss is going to sit on your head and weigh you down,” he adds.

Helping acid survivors

The club is currently busy with their next community project on March 15 where they are helping acid attack survivors. At least six survivors, including one man, have been invited for the project called ‘The Sari Project.’ “We are aware of the work being done by the Acid Survivors Foundation of India (ASFI) to rehabilitate acid attack survivors by training and helping them get jobs. The girls are ready to embark on a new journey of joining the work force and being independent. For more info contact dipti@silversurfersclub.in It would be just the right time for them to also receive a gift of the beautiful saris,” says Dipti. The event will be held in Indiranagar. The survivors will speak of their experience as survivors and struggles.