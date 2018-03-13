BENGALURU: Talks for the transfer of responsibility of maintaining city lakes to the Minor Irrigation Department (MID) from local bodies has been doing the rounds. However a citizens’ group at Sarjapur has pointed out a case of negligence of two lakes in their area that has been under the MID, all this while.

The Voice of Sarjapur points out the case of two lakes under the MID - Sarjapura chikka kere and Sarjapura dodda kere, that according to them have not been maintained well at all. These are two of the 18 lakes that are presently under the MID. In addition to this, it is set to get the charge of over 200 lakes that are being looked after by the BBMP, BDA, Lake Development Authority, Forest department and the BMRCL.

Road construction in the lake area

‘Illegal mining at the lake’

A member of the Voice of Sarjapur who wishes to remain anonymous, claims that the two aforementioned lakes have been facing illegal encroachments and activities. She says, “The two lakes have been abused a lot. Sand mining, sand filtering, illegal borewell constructions have been going on here and electrical poles run criss-cross the lake beds.” The group has also been fighting the government’s move to transfer the lake maintenance responsibilities.

The member further points out, “As per my knowledge, MID is full of engineers, with no management or administration experience. They don’t take into account the encroachment issues and the sand mining issues.”The group also got an official from the department to visit the lakes however in vain. “All he had to say was that it (the lakes) was a common property and that anyone could do anything on the land.” The boundaries are made of barbed wires, which are removed as and when they please, the member adds.

Raicy, a local resident, says “Each lake was inter-connected earlier. But that got disconnected because of the construction works. Sand mining is rampant and locals are running things. These activities ensure that there is water in the lakes.”

Another resident Swapna Kumar and a Voice of Sarjapur member, says, “The lake is dug up everywhere.”When CE posed questions to D Dayanand, executive engineer, Bangalore Division, MID, about the lakes’ maintenance, he says, “I don’t know of any sand mining. We maintain the lakes depending on the grants that are available. In the last three years, we haven’t been getting any. Now we are working on a project that will provide water from Bellandur to these lakes.”

Why the move?

In the light of the poor maintenance of the city’s lakes, the state government has decided to transfer all lakes presently controlled by local bodies to the Minor Irrigation Department (MID). More than 36 citizen’s groups have opposed the transfer of all water bodies to the Minor Irrigation Department, they have signed a petition, where they have requested Governor VR Vala to reject the Karnataka Tank Conservation and Development Authority and Certain Other Law (Ammendemnt Bill)

Not a good idea: Expert

Professor Bhat, who has been fighting to restore Sarakki Lake, says, “I don’t think the MID has done anything to prove that they have the competence to rejuvenate the lake and restore the ecosystem. We want a ecologically sensitive approach and ecologically acceptable lake system in the city.” Yathiraju, an environmentalist says, “Most of the urban lakes have vanished or they have been transformed into a concrete jungle. The priority is on larger dams and irrigation. That needs to change. The department must be able to protect the tanks and have enough funds. This is what is lacking.”