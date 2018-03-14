BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court Wednesday dismissed the bail plea of Congress MLA N A Haris's son Mohammed Haris Nalapad in relation to an alleged brutal attack on Vidvat Loganathan at Farzi Cafe in UB City on February 17.

Justice Sreenivas Harish Kumar dismissed the bail petition filed by Nalpad. The decision came after Nalapad approached the HC following the revoking of his bail plea by the sessions court.

In February, the accused Mohammed Haris Nalpad and seven others allegedly hit Vidvat with a jug, a bottle and knuckle rings. Later, Vidvat, who sustained severe injuries, was admitted to Mallya Hospital by his friends.

After this, the Cubbon Park police inspector Vijay Hadagali was suspended for allegedly not taking immediate action on the complaint filed by victim's friend.

A day after the incident, Nalpad surrendered before the Cubbon Park police and later he was sent to judicial custody after police custody lapsed.