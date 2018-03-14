BENGALURU: To facilitate smooth operation of Metro services in the event of the indefinite strike from March 22 materialising, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has begun the process of taking support from other Metros in the country. The State has also assured full police protection.Managing director Mahendra Jain told The New Indian Express, “We have begun the process of writing to other Metros in the country to send us some Train Operators so that services for the public are not disrupted. We also have 60 officers who have already been given adequate training to operate trains and man stations.”

BMRCL has also written to the Home Secretary on March 9 requesting additional police forces at all Metro stations to handle any eventuality. “He has asked the Police Commissioner to make arrangements so that we have adequate security throughout the Metro network,” he said.Bangalore Metro Rail Employees Union Vice-President Suryanarayana Murthy asserted the strike will take place as scheduled.

‘Employees belong to Supervisor cadre’

In yet another memorandum issued to the employees from the management, BMRCL employees have been warned not to take part in the protest since they belong to the Supervisory cadre. “It is hereby cautioned that their participation in the union activities is illegal. The letter asked them to desist from taking part, “failing which management will be constrained to initiate disciplinary action.”