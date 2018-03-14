BENGALURU: The Youth Congress' attempt to revive the image of Mohammad Nalapad Haris, son of Congress MLA N A Haris, by promoting a video on social media has not gone down well with netizens. The video, which has a run time of 1 min 45 seconds, attempts to depict the sacked Youth Congress leader in better light, after the recent alleged assault on one Vidvat Loganathan at a cafe.The administrator of the Shanthinagar Youth Congress Facebook page said the video was posted on social media to show the reputation enjoyed by him in his home constituency.

Though the video was posted a week ago on the Shanthinagar Youth Congress page a week ago, it had found little traction until it was promoted as sponsored content on Facebook. A description of the video posted on the page read, "Youth icon Loving brother Mohammed Haris Nalapad #Fighting_for_justice #Crossing_the_hurdles_of_opposition_fake_paid_media_news. Love you dear brother we are waiting for you".

The video consists of compilations of photographs of Mohammed at events prior to the controversial assault case, with a background track reminiscent of the instrumental in 'Schindler's List' trying to paint a sympathetic picture. 'Inspiring Young Youths', 'Children call him Super hero', 'Feeding Hunger' and 'Best Son' are among the descriptions made in promoting the leader.However, reactions to the video were mostly not in kind, as netizens took a dig at the post. While there were some people rushing to Mohammed's defence, many of the critical responses for the video were laced with expletives. Others took a dig at the state government for allowing such crimes to occur under its watch.

One user, Rohit Salian, wrote, "Biggest joke of 2018..nalapad innocent, my god save my country from jerks..". Arihanth D wrote, "First know the meaning of Icon. Don't be silly. Youth icon one and only Vivekananda sir."There were also a few defending Nalapad, such as Abdul Asif, who wrote, "He is a real youth icon!!!! plenty of cases are going on everyday bt paid media is nt intrstd in it!!"When contacted, Vijay, a Congress worker said that the video only tried to reflect the relationship between Mohammed and Youth Congress in Shanthinagar.