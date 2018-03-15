BENGALURU: As a fallout of the DGCA grounding 11 A320neo planes with faulty engines, a few IndiGo and GoAir flights from the city have been cancelled. GoAir has cancelled four flights between Bengaluru and Kochi from March 16 to March 24. These are among the 65 flights belonging to the two airlines that were cancelled across the country on Monday. IndiGo ran 47 of these services while GoAir had 18.

Starting Friday, the Kochi-Bengaluru-Kochi flight numbers G8653, G8654, G8657 and G8658 have been cancelled.

A spokesperson for Indigo refused to part with the list of flights that would be cancelled from Thursday. The spokesman added that customers were given an option to re-book the flights and the refund would be done at no additional charge.

On Wednesday, Indigo had cancelled four flights - Bengaluru-Delhi and Bengaluru-Thiruvananthapuram both ways.

Mohit Gupta, Chief Operating Officer, MakeMyTrip, said, “It is early to predict the impact on fares, but the grounding of aircraft is likely to impact 60 day-to-day flights.”