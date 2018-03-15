BENGALURU: Several agencies, including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on Wednesday interrogated K T Naveen Kumar, the first person to be arrested in the Gauri Lankesh murder case, and also gathered information from the investigation officer.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) M N Anucheth, who is the investigation officer, told The New Indian Express, "Officials from a couple of central agencies along with Organisation for Counter Terrorist Operations (OCTOPUS), Hyderabad, and the Special Investigation Team of Maharashtra questioned Kumar and recorded his statements.

The officials are in the city for the last three days. The SIT from Maharashtra is investigating the murder of Govind Pansare and the CBI is probing the murder case of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar. They will continue interrogation for a few more days".

About the planned narco-analysis on Naveen Kumar, Anucheth said,, "A letter was sent to Forensic Science Laboratory in Gujarat and we have received a response. We are waiting for the date to take Naveen Kumar for a narco-analysis and it may take about eight days. A senior officer will take Kumar to Gujarat once the FSL confirms the date. It is too early to reveal any further information as the SIT is looking for the assailants who opened fire at Gauri," Anucheth added.

Another officer said Naveen Kumar had revealed the name and other details of one more person who was directly involved in the case, and efforts are on to nab him.