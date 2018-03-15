Traffic was hit for over two hours on the Nelamangala Highway on Wednesday

BENGALURU: Two people died on the spot and four others were severely injured after a speeding container truck rammed into two cars, on Wednesday evening.

This led to a series of accidents near Navayuga Toll Plaza on the busy Nelamangala Highway (NH-4). The deceased are Gurudev (37 ) and Jayakumar ( 42 ) both residents of Srinagar in Tumakuru. They were on their way to Bengaluru in two separate cars.

A senior police officer from Nelamangala traffic police station said, “The container truck driver, who was under the influence of alcohol, rammed into the cars, which were stopped in a lane to pay toll. Due to the force, two cars were crushed between the container and another truck which was ahead. Gurudev and Jayakumar, who were in the cars, were killed.”

Police had to deploy a crane to take out the cars which were stuck under the truck.