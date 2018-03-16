BENGALURU: Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) on Thursday called for companies to submit expression of interest (EoI) for construction of the first phase of the Terminal-2, which is expected to be completed by June 2021.

The document, released by BIAL for the tender process, states that the new terminal, which will be constructed in two phases, will cater to approximately 25 million passengers per annum (MPPA) and will measure 2,55,000 sqmt in area.

Last February, BIAL had engaged the services of US-based firm Skidmore, Ownings & Merrill to design the terminal, which upon completion of both phases, will cater to 45 MPPA. Combined with the current capacity of T1, a total of 65 MPPA will be able to use the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) which served 25.04 million passengers in 2017.

Describing the T2 terminal recently at an event, Hari Marar, managing director and CEO, BIAL had said the entrance will be elevated and vehicles would have to drive up a ramp from the road. Marar also said a multi-level car park will come up next to the new terminal which will incorporate public transport options like BMTC buses and Namma Metro. The BIAL is also planning to start work on the roads that lead to the airport in order to upgrade their capacity to cater to the additional number of passengers expected to pass through KIA.

Additionally, work on the second runway, which began in 2016, will be completed by 2019 and will further enhance aircraft movement capabilities at KIA. The runway will be connected to the existing runway by two cross-field taxiways which will pass over the main road leading to the airport.

The new runway, expected to be ready by September next year, will have an advanced instrument landing system (ILS) of the CAT-III(B) which will allow for low visibility landing and take-off of aircraft.