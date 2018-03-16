BENGALURU: To ensure Metro train services are run without disruption if the indefinite strike from March 22 materialises, two rounds of meetings were held by the top management of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) with over 150 Train Operators (TOs) comprising the all-male back-up train operations team created in September 2017 as well as the 12th batch of TOs that is undergoing training presently.

In the first meeting held at the BMRCL's head office at Shanti Nagar at 9 am, nearly 90 back-up train operators who belong to the projects section and are employed on a contractual basis as joint engineers, section engineers and assistant engineers by private firms took part, said a source. BMRCL managing director Mahendra Jain, director of rolling stock RM Dhoke, executive director AS Shankar and other officials of the operations division took part. "The all-male back up team is excited at the prospect of finally putting into use the training they had been receiving since September 2017."

A second meeting was held at the Baiyappanahalli depot with the latest batch of 70 train operators (women included) who are still undergoing regular training and are permanent Metro employees, who are not allowed to be part of any union, and therefore cannot strike work.

BMRCL is also planning to speed up their training process. "From Friday, training will be intensified so they can be used in case of any future requirement," he added.

On Friday, the regional labour commissioner at Yeshvanthpur will begin conciliation proceedings in connection with the petition filed by BMRCL. The Bangalore Metro Rail Employees Union Vice president Suryanarayana Murthy and the Union lawyer Leela Krishnan will take part. "We are busy readying for conciliation on Friday and also readying other legal steps that need to be taken by the BMRCL to vacate the ESMA stay in High Court," said Murthy.

We’ve started talks with staff: BMRCL MD

At a press briefing following the launch of a BBMP project, the BMRCL MD told reporters that operations will continue uninterrupted.“We have started talks with employees and asked them to tell us their grievances. Inconveniencing people is not right,” he said. “On Friday, the Regional Labour Commissioner will hold a conciliation meeting with the employees and the final decision will be taken after that.”

Home minister assures security

Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy and the Police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar have assured that the government will ensure adequate police force at all Metro stations in case of any strike. “It is a government department and it is our duty to ensure all protection to BMRCL,” Reddy told Express. Kumar said, “We have striking force platoons which will reach any spot required. The safety of the public will be taken care of.”