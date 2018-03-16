BENGALURU :Duck Parfait in Sydney was the best: Sai Priya

What’s the first thing that comes to your mind when you hear ‘foodie’?

Love for food! A foodie is always ready to try anything new on her/his plate. A foodie can travel from one corner to the other corner of the city just to enjoy her favourite dish. That’s how I am!

What are some overused trends in food photography?

I can’t say over-used trends. But I have seen many food pics where they use a lot of props. One should always remember the hero of the picture is ‘food’. Props should be used to add beauty to the dish. A good composition matters.

What’s the secret to clicking the best food picture?

A bit of food styling with a good source of light.

What has been your best food experience?

My best food experience was at Dunbar House, Sydney. I tried Duck Parfait, a velvety mousse made from duck liver topped with spiced cherry kilner. I enjoyed my lunch in that oldest fishing village of Sydney with spectacular sea view.

I love clicking raw ingredients: Ambica Selvam

What’s the first thing that comes to your mind when you hear ‘foodie’?

An overused word that defines someone who loves food or to eat.

What made you pursue a career in food blogging?

My love for cooking and food is what inspired me to get into this. I started my blog because my mother always pushed me to document my recipes. It all started from there and I realised that one could try telling a story through food. Thus, styling and photography came about.

What’s your favourite food to photograph?

I love clicking raw ingredients and fresh, raw veggies, herbs, meat, spices etc.

What are some overused trends in food photography?

Old school garnish and carved veggies used for styling and extreme close-up shots of food.

Meal in the home of my tuk-tuk driver was the best: Monika Manchanda

What’s the first thing that comes to your mind when you hear ‘foodie’?

I don’t quite like the term foodie honestly. I think overtime it has been used and abused so much.

What made you pursue a career in food writing and photography?

I love experimenting in the kitchen, creating something new. Photography happened because of the fact that the blog needed pretty pictures and that piqued my interest to take it further.

What’s your favourite food to photograph?

Cocktails, I love taking pictures of cocktails and street food.

What are some overused trends in food photography?

Twigs and threads, I think that just needs to go as it has been done to death.

What’s the secret to clicking the best food picture?

Focusing on the food and building a story around it. Whether it is a minimalistic story or a detailed story you choose to tell it with props.

What has been your best food experience?

So many but I think the meal in the home of my tuk-tuk driver in Galle, Sri Lanka is probably the most recent one.

What’s the weirdest food you have ever tasted?

Pickled eggs, simply boiled eggs matured in vinegar.

Salmon ice cream was yummy: Soham Shoney

What’s the first thing that comes to your mind when you hear ‘foodie’?

Foodie means nothing to me. It is an over abused word.

What’s your favourite food to photograph?

Desserts.

What’s the secret to clicking the best food picture?

To understand food first. To know what the cuisine is, only then you can frame it. Just having a camera doesn’t make you a photographer. Understanding the subject is important.

What’s the weirdest food you have ever tasted?

Salmon ice cream sprinkled with flying fish roe at ITC Windsor and it was yummy!

(The experts are participating in ‘Good Food. Great Homes’, a three-day event hosted by Gita Ramanan, founder of Design Cafe. The event ends today.)

I love to photograph desserts: Pratiksha Mohanty



What’s the first thing that comes to your mind when you hear ‘foodie’?

I am all about taste and that’s the first thing I associate with being a foodie.

What made you pursue a career in food writing and photography?

I remember our family travelling miles to Kolkata just for the special ciryani. It’s no less than total madness. Food is a common thread for all of us. Most of my fond memories come from the times that I spent with my family and friends relishing our favourite food. That’s what inclines me towards food more than any other genre

What’s your favourite food to photograph?

Desserts.

What has been your best food experience?

It would be the Sunday buffet at Oh! Calcutta. That’s more like a family ritual for us. Every time my parents visit us in Bengaluru, we make it a point to visit this place.

