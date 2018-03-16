BENGALURU : A snapshot of what appeared to be the fee structure of a well-known school in the city did the rounds on Facebook recently leaving parents aghast. The fact that LKG admissions was over `2 lakh brought back to the fore what parents say is an open secret of sky high school fees that starts right from the lower classes. City Express spoke to parents who recounted the horror stories of their battles and negotiations with their ward's school management on the fee front.

Need branded shoes

B G Shenoi, a civil engineer, has two children who study at a school in Sanjaynagar. One is presently in class 1 and another is in class 7. "The school fees for my child in class 1 is around `67,000. However, with other requirements, it comes up to close to a lakh per year. One of the requirements that the school had was for children to buy a particular international brand of shoe," he says.

He further says that the original price of the school's prescribed shoe was `1,690, however, the school procures the shoe and then supplies it to students at a price of around `1,800. "Why just this brand? Why can't the student wear a shoe from an Indian brand? This is one of the absurd things many schools have asked its kids," says Shenoi. Last month class 4 children’s parents were informed about the introduction of ipads that were rejected by 95 per cent of parents. However, the school is going ahead with its implementation.



Buy everything at school



B A Suresh, who is associated with the Karnataka School Parents' Association and is a member of the Mission Education Federation of Karnataka, that works on student's issues says, "Most school these days make it compulsory for kids to buy their books, uniforms and other things like stationeries within the school itself. However, many of these come at a higher price," he adds. For example, in class 5 and 6, he says, a student will have a package of around seven textbooks, class work books and notebooks, stationery school id card and diary. "Many schools ask students to get all this from the school for a package of around `5,000 to `5,500. However the only must requirements here are the textbooks that can be easily wrapped up in around `3,000 if bought from outside," he adds.

Swimming is must



In Whitefield, Surajit Chakraborty, an IT professional pays `1.78 lakh as fee for his ward in class 1.The school also collects money for a category called the 'student's fund' every year to the tune of `8,000. "The school deducts money for various activities from this fund. The remaining money is not given immediately to us.

They tell us that it will be given back only when the student leaves the school," says Surajit while adding that there are around 1,000 students in the school. "Imagine cutting around Rs 8,000 from 1,000 students every year," he adds. No doubt things like uniforms and textbooks are included in the prescribed fee, however what are also included are activities such as swimming and tennis, to name a few. Surajit says these need to have a separate category. "Depending on whether parents want it or not for their wards such categories should be made," he says.

Big fee hike

Hemanth Mishra, is an academician who had enrolled his child in a prestigious school on Bellary Road in the primary section, a few years ago. "The fees was around `1.25 lakh in the beginning. In the first three years my child was there, the school started hiking the fees to the tune of around 15 to 18 per cent. All of us parents got together and went to the director of the school asking him to stop the high hike. He agreed to our demand for a hike of between 8 and 12 per cent," he says. However, after a few months, the school added a new component that was almost the same of what they had charged earlier. "We protested and met the director. He told us that he had agreed only on the composite fee, which was a total lie," he adds. Hemath finally pulled out his ward from the school and enrolled her in another school.