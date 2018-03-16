BENGALURU: A 24-year-old daily wager was bludgeoned to death by his friend over a trivial issue of paying off a liquor bill at a bar in Commercial Street area on Thursday morning. The deceased has been identified as Anil S, a resident of Bharathinagar, who was working as a painter at an under-construction site in the area. The accused is Shivakumar, (36), a mason and a resident of Sheshadripuram, who was also working at the same site.

A police officer said that around 10 am, they were drinking in a bar on Narayana Pillai Street. Shivakumar and Anil got into an argument over paying the liquor bill, and subsequently started fighting. Both expected the other to pay.

When Anil insistently refused to pay the bill, an enraged Shivakumar dragged him out of the bar, picked a boulder fallen by the roadside and hit him on his head. Anil sustained serious injuries due to which he fell unconscious and started bleeding profusely. Shivakumarfled from the spot immediately.

The bar staff immediately informed the Commercial Street police and rushed the seriously injured Anil to Bowring Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

After preliminary investigation, the police learnt that Shivakumar was a resident of Sheshadripuram, and the jurisdictional police were informed. A team of police from Sheshadripuram nabbed Shivakumar at his residence, where he was found sleeping after returning home, unaware that his act had led to Anil's death.

Shivakumar was arrested and produced before the court, which remanded him in judicial custody.