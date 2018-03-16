BENGALURU: The BBMP launched a digital addressing system for the city on Thursday, by which 19 lakh properties will have a unique 7-digit identification number. A 7-digit digital address has been assigned to every property within the BBMP limits. Property owners can now use DiGi7 to identify a property, navigate to it and also for other allied services.

BBMP expects to use the app to receive requests from citizens, such as building plans, utility services or grievance reporting. Owners need to know only their property identification numbers (PID) to use the app.



HOW IT WORKS

Citizens can download the app from Google Playstore or Apple Store (for iPhone users). They can get their DiGi7 numbers either by calling the BBMP call center, or by sending an SMS. It is also available on the BBMP website. They can register with either their email or mobile number, or use the app as a guest user.

Once the DiGi7 number is entered in the app, it finds exact location, after which directions to the location can be seen either in Google Maps or Uber maps.

"BBMP has developed the system in-house under special commissioner Manoj Rajan at a cost of `83,000," Commissioner Manjunath Prasad said. Explaining how the properties were assigned numbers, he said the area under BBMP, which is 800 kms, was divided into 800 grids, which were further divided into sub-grids, and the same process was followed again.

The centroid of the property was considered to decide the grid in which the property lies. "The palike also plans to manufacture number plates with the DiGi7 numbers which property owners can put up outside their homes," the commissioner added.